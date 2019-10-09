Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’

The first episode of Coke Studio Season 12 is just two days away and people are already obsessing over the sneak peek into the show’s first song featuring Atif Aslam.

Aslam’s rendition of ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’ seems like the perfect start to the much-awaited season.

Dressed in an ethereal white sherwani, Aslam’s five-second clip of singing the line ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’ has made everyone excited for the full episode.

At #CokeStudio12, the rendition of #WohiKhudaHai presents Atif Aslam in a space that explores the very essence of the hamd; a glorification of the Divine.

Through this exclusive BTS, become part of our journey to re-create this soulful piece.

I cannot wait for this hamd. #WohiKhudaHai is one of my favourite kalams by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sab and from the BTS, it looks like Atif Aslam and his team have put a lot of effort in making this rendition.

Told y’all it’s gonna be the best!#CokeStudio12 is starting this season with the name of Almighty.

Told y'all it's gonna be the best!#CokeStudio12 is starting this season with the name of Almighty.

Atif Aslam will be reciting one of the most beautiful Hamds "Wohi Khuda Hai" an aesthetically pleasing piece written by Muzaffar warsi. What a perfect start!

Aslam dedicated the beautiful ‘hamd (hymn)’ to his five-year-old son saying, “When he grows up, he will listen to it and he will be happy that my father recited the Hamd.” He hopes that it will help his son find his own way to connect with the Divine.

The hamd has been written by Muzaffar Warsi. Wohi Khuda Hai was originally made iconic by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as it became a national favourite.

Aslam had earlier impressed fans and critics with his renditions of ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ and ‘Jal Pari’ in previous seasons of the show. We can only imagine the magic Aslam will create with his performance this time.

Other artists to be featured in the show include Abrarul Haq, Aima Baig, Ali Sethi, Atif Aslam, Banur’s Band, Barkat Jamal Fakir Troupe, Fareed Ayaz and Abu Mohammad with Humnawa, Fariha Pervez, Hadiqa Kiani, Harsakhiyan, Kashif Din, Nimra Rafiq, Quratulain Baloch, Rachel Viccaji, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sanam Marvi, Shahab Hussain, Shamali Afghan, Shuja Haider, Umair Jaswal, Zeb Bangash and Zoe Viccaji.

