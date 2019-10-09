Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
3 mins ago
 
Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’

The first episode of Coke Studio Season 12 is just two days away and people are already obsessing over the sneak peek into the show’s first song featuring Atif Aslam.

Aslam’s rendition of ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’ seems like the perfect start to the much-awaited season.

Dressed in an ethereal white sherwani, Aslam’s five-second clip of singing the line ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’ has made everyone excited for the full episode.

Aslam dedicated the beautiful ‘hamd (hymn)’ to his five-year-old son saying, “When he grows up, he will listen to it and he will be happy that my father recited the Hamd.” He hopes that it will help his son find his own way to connect with the Divine.

Related: Coke Studio reveals full artist line-up for Season 12

The hamd has been written by Muzaffar Warsi. Wohi Khuda Hai was originally made iconic by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as it became a national favourite.

Aslam had earlier impressed fans and critics with his renditions of ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ and ‘Jal Pari’ in previous seasons of the show. We can only imagine the magic Aslam will create with his performance this time.

Other artists to be featured in the show include Abrarul Haq, Aima Baig, Ali Sethi, Atif Aslam, Banur’s Band, Barkat Jamal Fakir Troupe, Fareed Ayaz and Abu Mohammad with Humnawa, Fariha Pervez, Hadiqa Kiani, Harsakhiyan, Kashif Din, Nimra Rafiq, Quratulain Baloch, Rachel Viccaji, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Sanam Marvi, Shahab Hussain, Shamali Afghan, Shuja Haider, Umair Jaswal, Zeb Bangash and Zoe Viccaji.

