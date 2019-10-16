Atif Aslam has the sweetest wish for his ‘life partner’

Singer Atif Aslam is a brilliant singer and keeps stealing our hearts with his melodious voice. His latest post for his wife proves that he is an amazing husband too.

He penned down an adorable wish for wife Sara Bharwana on her birthday.

He wrote, “Aur tum apne rab ki kaun kaun si naimaton ko jhutlao ge (Then which of the blessings of your God will you deny?)

“Thank you for being my life partner and dealing with me over the years with patience,” he added.

This is not the first time Aslam has been so expressive about his feelings.

Last year, he took to Instagram to write a very special message for his wife.

“Once upon a time there was a girl. She made me fall in love with her. Why am I so happy to have her in my life?

Because she inspires me at so many levels. I was ordinary but she made me special,” he wrote.

And in 2017, he shared this crazy selfie with a super cute caption.

“Because it’s her birthday fans. My love you deserve all the happiness and respect in this world. Thank you for being the best chef, awesome stylist and amazing mother. The list goes on. And once again I thank you for making me smile and giving me a reason to live. Happy Birthday Sara.”

