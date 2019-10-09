Atheism to Islam: Actor Yashma Gill shares her past struggles

Actor Yashma Gill has recently garnered a huge fan base after her appearance in drama serial ‘ Alif’ .

In her latest interview with Samina Peerzada, the actor shared her life experience of converting to Islam from atheism.

“With Allah, I have found inner peace and I think He wants me to serve others through my faith,” she said.

Talking about struggles in her past, Gill said she was always depressed and over-analyzed things. “I hit rock bottom and lost all faith in God.”

When Gill was studying in an Australian university, she made a friend who led her to Almighty Allah. “I met Warda when I was in Australia. She was from Peshawar and was also studying psychology.

“She was a hijabi, so at first, I thought we won’t get along as she will judge me, but she was the nicest person I’ve ever met and she never judged me.”

During Ramazan, Gill’s friend told her to fast and pray to Almighty Allah to restore her faith. Gill respected Warda and followed a religious routine during the holy month.

The actor said she soon realized that her life had completely changed.

“My mother and father are practicing Muslims, so I knew how to offer prayers. I used to listen to Zakir Naik at night,” she said.

“After one month, I didn’t feel any change in my life. But two days after Ramazan had ended, I was sitting in the library and felt something missing at the time of prayers. There was a weird anxiety.”

Gill said after that day she realized that she needs Almighty Allah in her life to complete her. “I got a new job, improved my relationship with my parents and met a gem of a person and friend Warda.”

Gill took to Instagram to talk about her experience on the show.

“The only one time I was truly myself in front of the camera. Almost forgot that there was a camera placed in the room,” she wrote. “I hope the interview won’t bring me hate because I spoke about my journey from being an atheist to a Muslim Alhamdulilah and how it healed my depression for me.

“I hope everyone takes it in a positive way and may learn something positive through my struggles and the story I have shared on screen for the first time.”

The actor has previously appeared in drama serials ‘Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi’ and ‘Iltija’.

