Another Pakistani film wins big at Busan International Film Festival

After Sarmad Khoosat’s big win at the Busan International Film Festival, another Pakistani filmmaker has brought home an accolade from South Korea.

Pakistani-Canadian writer, director and filmmaker Hamza Bangash has won first prize for his debut feature film — Mariam — in the MPA-AFA category at the Busan International Film Festival.

Bangash shared the news on Instagram. “We WON! I still can’t believe this happened. My feature film debut project, Mariam, has picked up the First Prize, MPA-AFA award at BIFF,” he wrote.

The filmmaker has also revealed that after this win he is all set to take his film to Los Angeles. “Mariam, my feature film debut, is taking small steps into becoming a reality. Next up LA, baby.”

This is the first time two Pakistani films have won at the fest simultaneously. Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha was awarded the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

