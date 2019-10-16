Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Another Pakistani film wins big at Busan International Film Festival

4 hours ago
 
Another Pakistani film wins big at Busan International Film Festival

After Sarmad Khoosat’s big win at the Busan International Film Festival, another Pakistani filmmaker has brought home an accolade from South Korea.

Pakistani-Canadian writer, director and filmmaker Hamza Bangash has won first prize for his debut feature film — Mariam — in the MPA-AFA category at the Busan International Film Festival.

Bangash shared the news on Instagram. “We WON! I still can’t believe this happened. My feature film debut project, Mariam, has picked up the First Prize, MPA-AFA award at BIFF,” he wrote.

Related: Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ wins the Kim Ji-Seok award

The filmmaker has also revealed that after this win he is all set to take his film to Los Angeles. “Mariam, my feature film debut, is taking small steps into becoming a reality. Next up LA, baby.”

This is the first time two Pakistani films have won at the fest simultaneously. Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha was awarded the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
award Sarmad Khoosat
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’
Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’
Watch: Mahira Khan dances her heart out in Paris
Watch: Mahira Khan dances her heart out in Paris
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised
Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised
Dressing Princess Diana, the Rizwan Beyg story
Dressing Princess Diana, the Rizwan Beyg story
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.