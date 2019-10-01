Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Zafar wants a world without social media

2 hours ago
 
Photo: Twitter/ Ali Zafar

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has just released a cover of John Lennon’s iconic song titled Imagine. The song released on social media hints at imagining a perfect world without the presence of social media.

While Lennon was thinking of a world that had “No heaven/No hell below us,” Zafar extends a scenario where, “There is no Twitter, No place to fight for glory, No likes, if someone dies, Imagine all the people living life in peace”.

Related: ISPR chief’s dog Zoro is now a social media star

The video ends with his tongue-in-cheek humour. The singer concludes the video with yet another ironic statement, saying, “Please do share this on Twitter and social media for more ‘likes,’ thank you very much!”

However, the lyrics of the song have been received huge praise from those who understand his message of detaching oneself from our digital addictions.

