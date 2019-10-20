Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Ahad and Sajal pair up for ‘Ye Dil Mera’

1 hour ago
After garnering a massive fan following in Yaqeen Ka Safar and Aangan, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali are back with their next project Ye Dil Mera.

The drama serial will show a cute love story between the couple. It has been written by Farhat Ishtiaq, who penned down critically acclaimed dramas Bin Roye, Yakeen Ka Safar and Humsafar.

Sajal posted a trailer, which shows her character Noor going for a job interview. The interviewer is Ahad — who instead of asking questions about her qualifications, begins asking her personal questions.

Actor Mira Sethi, who will also play a prominent role in the serial, tweeted: “A genuine detective mystery / romantic thriller unlike anything the small screen has seen.”

While this was only the first glimpse of the show, some fans were not happy with the show’s writing.

Sethi revealed that the serial will also feature actors Adnan Siddiqui and Zarnish Khan.

