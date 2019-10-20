Ahad and Sajal pair up for ‘Ye Dil Mera’

After garnering a massive fan following in Yaqeen Ka Safar and Aangan, Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali are back with their next project Ye Dil Mera.

The drama serial will show a cute love story between the couple. It has been written by Farhat Ishtiaq, who penned down critically acclaimed dramas Bin Roye, Yakeen Ka Safar and Humsafar.

Sajal posted a trailer, which shows her character Noor going for a job interview. The interviewer is Ahad — who instead of asking questions about her qualifications, begins asking her personal questions.

Actor Mira Sethi, who will also play a prominent role in the serial, tweeted: “A genuine detective mystery / romantic thriller unlike anything the small screen has seen.”

While this was only the first glimpse of the show, some fans were not happy with the show’s writing.

Sajal Ali is probably the best actress in our country but wth is this content? When will our drama writers come out of love stories and breakups etc. Trash content. https://t.co/0xad1ixMns — Z. (@IamShzb) October 20, 2019

You can count on Sajal Ali to accept the most problematic scripts and ads. — Mayor of Pettyville (@StaunchAffanist) October 20, 2019

Sethi revealed that the serial will also feature actors Adnan Siddiqui and Zarnish Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.