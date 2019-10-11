Shamoon Abbasi’s Durj isn’t being released in Gulf countries either

Photo: Durj

Shamoon Abbasi’s upcoming movie Durj’s release in the Gulf countries has been postponed for an unknown period of time.

“With the heavy heart, I have to announce that the Gulf release that was due today on October 10, 2019 has now been postponed for an unknown period of time because of this anonymous ban on #Durj. I hope the censor board Islamabad is satisfied now,” Abbasi wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

He added, “We are shocked and surprised that we had to lose the entire Gulf region because of this. We hope to continue with the due diligence in the future and will continue to ask for a solution to this matter as a lot of financial losses are already underway because of this ban.”

Abbasi also requested the authorities to solve the matter as soon as possible and to accept his appeal to review the film with a full board panel and avoid more damages that are underway because of this strange ban.

Durj is based on three real-life incidents. It narrates the story of two brothers who dug over 100 graves and ate corpses. The movie has already premiered at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. It features Myra Khan, Majid Khan and Nouman Javaid in prominent roles.

