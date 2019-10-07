7th Hum Awards: the complete list of winners

The 7th Hum Awards was a spectacular event packed with exciting performances for people who love watching Pakistani dramas.
The Awards took place in Houston, US on Saturday night. Dar Si Jati Hai Sila and Suno Chanda won big at the event
The star-studded night was filled with thrilling performances by the legendary Abida Parveen, along with Haroon, Hania Aamir, Ahsan Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Reema, Ayesha Omar, Ali Rehman, Azaan Sami Khan, and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt. A special tribute was also given to the legendary singer Alamgir by Asim Azhar.
While Iqra Aziz bagged the Best Actor (female) and Farhan Saeed the Best Actor (male) awards in a popular choice for their drama serial Suno Chanda. Here’s a list of all the winners:
Best Actor Female (Jury)
Yumna Zaidi for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Best Actor Male (Jury)
Noman Ijaz for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Best Drama Serial (Jury)
Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Best On-screen Couple (Jury)
Farhan Saeed & Iqra Aziz for Suno Chanda
Best Actor Male (Popular)
Farhan Saeed for Suno Chanda
Best Actor Female (Popular)
Iqra Aziz for Suno Chanda
Best Drama Serial (Popular)
Suno Chanda (M&D Productions)
Best On-Screen Couple (Popular)
Farhan Saeed & Iqra Aziz for Suno Chanda
Best Director (Drama serial)
Kashif Nisar for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Best Writer (Drama serial)
Bee Gul for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Best Actor in a Negative Role
Nomaan Ijaz for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Most Impactful Character
Nomaan Ijaz for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Yasir Hussain for Baandi
Adnan Tipu for Suno Chanda
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Nadia Afghan for Suno Chanda
Best Soundtrack
Baandi
Best New Sensation Television (Male)
Osama Tahir for Dar Si Jati Hai Sila
Best New Sensation Television (Female)
Alizeh Shah for Baandi
Best Telefilm
Is Dil ki Aesi ki Tesi (M&D Productions)
Best Child Actor
Sami Khan for Suno Chanda
Best Actor Male (Soap)
Usama Khan for Sanwari
Best Actor Female (Soap)
Zainab Ahmed for Maa Sadqey
Best Soap
Sanwari
The Recognition Award (Films)
Parwaaz Hai Junoon