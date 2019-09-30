Zindagi Tamasha’s trailer is a grim glimpse at society

Photo: Screengrab

Sarmad Khoosat has finally unveiled the trailer of his second production Zindagi Tamasha after the critically acclaimed Manto. The trailer of Zindagi Tamasha paints an obscure and grim picture that holds up a spine chilling mirror to our society.

The trailer narrates the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja (played by Arif Hassan) and his family who find themselves ostracized when a certain video of Khawaja becomes public.

After the video goes viral, even his own daughter, Sadaf (played by Eman Suleman) is ashamed of him.

The contents of the video aren’t made clear in the trailer but we know matters start to slip from Khawaja’s hands and he ends up making a public apology.

Directed and co-produced by Khoosat and his sister Kanwal Khoosat and written by Nirmal Bano, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual film, mostly shot in Punjabi.

Along with Hassan and Suleman, the cast includes Ali Qureshi, Samiya Mumtaz and Imran Khoosat.

Zindagi Tamasha has been cleared by the censor board and will be released in Pakistan in January 2020. The background and music of the film has been prepared by Islamabad-based band Saakin.

The film will be making its debut next month at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

