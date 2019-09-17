Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
You can’t hide plagiarism: Saeed on spat with Indian composer

2 hours ago
 

Another case of Bollywood’s plagiarism of Pakistani music surfaced over the weekend after singer Farhan Saeed claimed that Indian composer Salim Merchant’s new song sounds similar to his own song, Roiyaan.

Taking to Twitter, Saeed called out Merchant for copying his 2014 track. He also advised Bollywood take the permission before copying music.

 

Saeed said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday that it’s sad to see that an artist, who knows the effort that goes behind composing a single, is stealing someone else’s intellectual property without any regrets. “I have been noticing this for the past few weeks,” he added.

He remarked that in the age of social media we are out in the open and held accountable for everything. “No one can hide plagiarism of their songs now.”

Merchant, however, had responded to the allegations saying that this is nothing but “mere coincidence”.

 

The issued didn’t stop here as Saeed pointed out that, “Another coincidence is we have the same lyricist!” Salim then suggested that Farhan should check with the lyricist, instead.

 

Saeed agreed that some notes of the song don’t match at all. The whole melody, however, could not be called a mere coincidence, he added.

The Suno Chanda star said that the Pakistani government or any legal body of Pakistan that protects the rights of an artist should take action against such plagiarism. “We don’t have a policy for the copyright of any intellectual property which is the reason that our songs get stolen without any legal proceedings.”

He remarked that the only reason that he posted the tweet was to warn other artists to not to steal anyone’s intellectual property. He added that he will not be taking action against Merchant, however, he will be speaking to relevant authorities to strengthen Pakistan’s copyright laws.

