You can’t hide plagiarism: Saeed on spat with Indian composer

Another case of Bollywood’s plagiarism of Pakistani music surfaced over the weekend after singer Farhan Saeed claimed that Indian composer Salim Merchant’s new song sounds similar to his own song, Roiyaan.

Taking to Twitter, Saeed called out Merchant for copying his 2014 track. He also advised Bollywood take the permission before copying music.

Someone just sent me @salim_merchant song HAREYA, which is a total copy of my song ROIYAAN. I wonder they have the audacity to call themselves artists when they steal someone’s work. Karna hi hai to pooch ke kuro aur ager poochna nahin hai to at least acha to kuro!#stopstealing — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) September 14, 2019

Saeed said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday that it’s sad to see that an artist, who knows the effort that goes behind composing a single, is stealing someone else’s intellectual property without any regrets. “I have been noticing this for the past few weeks,” he added.

He remarked that in the age of social media we are out in the open and held accountable for everything. “No one can hide plagiarism of their songs now.”

Merchant, however, had responded to the allegations saying that this is nothing but “mere coincidence”.

Farhan I just heard your song. It’s a mere coincidence that the chorus of Haareya is like your song. To be honest I’ve never heard it before. It happens many a times when notes have a natural progression from each other. @Sulaiman & I have a track record of never plagiarising. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) September 14, 2019

The issued didn’t stop here as Saeed pointed out that, “Another coincidence is we have the same lyricist!” Salim then suggested that Farhan should check with the lyricist, instead.

Why don’t you check with him!

If i had to copy, I would have done that way long back in my career. I really wish I had heard your song before I made mine. Would have surely made changes to our composition to make it sound different from yours. Anyway, Hope you understand.. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) September 14, 2019

Saeed agreed that some notes of the song don’t match at all. The whole melody, however, could not be called a mere coincidence, he added.

The Suno Chanda star said that the Pakistani government or any legal body of Pakistan that protects the rights of an artist should take action against such plagiarism. “We don’t have a policy for the copyright of any intellectual property which is the reason that our songs get stolen without any legal proceedings.”

He remarked that the only reason that he posted the tweet was to warn other artists to not to steal anyone’s intellectual property. He added that he will not be taking action against Merchant, however, he will be speaking to relevant authorities to strengthen Pakistan’s copyright laws.

