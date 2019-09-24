Yasir Hussain praises fiancé for rejecting fairness cream advertisement

Commercials featuring celebrities glorifying fairness creams are not new for Pakistani audiences and the obsession with fair skin continues to exist.

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz has hit headlines after she decided not to accept the brand campaign of fairness cream.

Yasir Hussain took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed that Aziz has rejected a hefty offer to do a fairness cream ad, adding that he’s proud of his fiancé for taking such a bold step.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Sajal Aly receive backlash for doing a fairness cream ad. In the commercial, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor is seen presenting the new product, explaining to the audience that the cream will no longer give customers just a glow. When questioned why, she responded with, “Sirf nikhaar hua purana (Having just a glow is old). Now you’ll get an HD glow.”

Real-life couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are all set to share screen space in upcoming drama Jhooti, for which the duo are currently shooting.

After their public proposal at an awards show in July, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

The actor who is known for her minimalistic look is riding the high waves of her career after hit drama serials Suno Chanda and Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

