HOME > Entertainment

Urwa has an adorable birthday wish for ‘singing partner’ Farhan

1 hour ago
 

Actor Urwa Hocane and singer Farhan Saeed never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Farhan turned 35 on Saturday and on the special occasion his wife had the sweetest wish for him.

“Happy Birthday! May you have many many more and may all that you wish for comes true! I Love You. PS cheers to singing along forever (read: failing to sing along with how amazingly he sings),” she tweeted on Saturday.

 

Urwa shared pictures of the celebrations on Friday night, and also uploaded a video in which the couple is singing Pehla Nasha.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Farhan Saeed Urwa Hocane
 
