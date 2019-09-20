The One Where Google Pays Tribute to ‘Friends’

Google is paying a tribute to the iconic comedy series Friends. It has created seven interactive icons to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the show.

Each character has been given their own icon on Google search results. You’ll see them on the right side of the search page, next to the character’s information.

When you search for Ross Geller, a sofa icon shows up. Upon clicking, the screen will tilt and you can hear a sound bite of Ross yelling “Pivot!” If you click enough times, the sofa icon splits into two and you hear Ross saying, ”Okay, I don’t think it’s gonna pivot anymore.”

A search for Pheobe Buffay will show an icon of a guitar. If you click on the guitar, a black cat pops up on the screen and Phoebe sings Smelly Cat.

Clicking on Rachel Green’s icon of her famous hairstyle, a Google Images search result of the iconic hairdo crops up.

Monica Geller’s obsession with cleanliness knows no bounds. She has been given a soap bucket icon. A sponge pops up and makes a squeaky sound upon clicking.

Chandler Bing’s character has been given an icon of his relaxing chair. After clicking on the icon, Chandler’s beloved pets – a chick and a duck appear on the screen.

Joey Tribbiani doesn’t like to share food, and Google has made sure it pays tribute to the character with a pizza icon.

If you want to improve your knowledge of the show, you can search for Friends glossary, where words like transporter, breezy, holiday armadillo and unagi will come up.

The much-loved sitcom premiered on September 22, 1994.

