‘Some guy’ in shalwar kameez is reading The Anarchy

By now everyone must have seen the picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan reading a book on his flight to Jeddah while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi looks on.

The premier was reading The Anarchy by William Dalrymple, which is on the rise of the East India Company and the pitfalls of a corporation running a country. Dalrymple, a historian, has written a number of books on the Subcontinent.

PM Khan’s reading material might not come as a surprise to some, considering the book is about the British East India Company looting the Subcontinent and taking its wealth back to the UK and the premier just made a speech at the UN General Assembly in which he spoke about people taking looted money out of developing nations and investing it in rich countries in the West.

The picture has been met with mixed reactions, with PM Khan supporters praising him (and comparing him to a certain former prime minister known for reading off of notecards) and others calling the picture staged (they cite his glowing unlocked phone screen as evidence that mere moments before the picture was snapped, the premier was on his phone and picked up the book for a photo op).

But perhaps the funniest reaction came from the author himself.

Some guy in a salvar kemise reading the Anarchy… https://t.co/nj7n2hvxLm — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) September 28, 2019

Dalrymple very much knows who PM Khan is and was just poking fun at the picture.

A lot of people poked fun at the foreign minister reading over PM Khan’s shoulder and suggested he may need a book of his own.

Confiscated at customs? — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) September 29, 2019

The Anarchy was just published and was trending on Pakistani Twitter Sunday morning as Pakistanis clamoured to know what’s on PM Khan’s reading list. Were you surprised by the PM’s choice of reading material? Let us know in the comments.

