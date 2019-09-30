Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna actor Viju Khote passes away

Photo: Screengrab

Sholay actor Viju Khote passed on Monday in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure at the age of 77.

“He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at his residence. He has been unwell since quite some time. He had multiple organ failure,” actor and niece Bhavana Balsavar told PTI. “He did not wish to die in the hospital so we brought him home a few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us.”

The veteran actor, who is a big name in the Marathi film industry, is popularly known for his stint as Kalia in the Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Sholay.

The actor is also known for his roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, where he starred as a Robert. The film also featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Khote was last seen in the 2018 film Jaane Kyun De Yaaron. Some of his other recent notable film appearances include Golmaal 3 (2010), Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge (2010) and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009). In a career spanning around six decades, Khote worked in over 300 films.

