HOME > Entertainment

Shah Rukh may star in Hindi remake of Kill Bill

3 hours ago
 
Shah Rukh may star in Hindi remake of Kill Bill

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile ever since his recent film Zero tanked at the box office, has reportedly been approached by the makers of Kill Bill’s Hindi remake for the antagonist’s role, reported mid-day.

Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi, who bought the rights of the Quentin Tarantino’s film, is collaborating with director Anurag Kashyap on the project.

Nikhil, who is good friends Shah Rukh Khan, has approached the Raees actor to play a key role in the film.

Shah Rukh is reportedly keen on the project as he wishes to collaborate with Kashyap. However, the talks are still in an early stage since the makers have yet to cast the film’s main lead.

Khan has recently produced the Emraan Hashmi-starrer espionage series Bard of Blood, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2 features Uma Thurman as a bloodthirsty assassin out for revenge against her former lover.

Kill Bill Shah Rukh Khan
 
