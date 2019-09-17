Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Saba Qamar not doing any film based on Kulbhushan Jadhav

2 hours ago
 

Just after it was revealed that Saba Qamar will be playing the lead in Sarmad Khoosat’s second feature film Kamli, an online entertainment portal had reported that Qamar has signed another feature film, called Dhai Chaal.

The portal claimed that Qamar’s new feature film Dhai Chaal revolves around the life of Indian spy Kulbhushun Jadhav. However, in a recent social media post, the actor put to rest rumours of her signing the project.

Qamar said that she found the rumours rather “funny”, tagging the publication which shared the fake news on Twitter.

Related: Saba Qamar to star in Sarmad Khoosat’s next production

“It’s always so funny to know that behind my back, I have signed another film that even I am not aware of,” wrote Qamar. “Honestly, if I do a film, I will tell all of you myself. That’s what I am here for. I am only doing Kamli for now, so stop posting fake news for the sake of ratings.”

 

Even after the actor turned dismissed the news, the publication in their defence stated that they had received the news from three different sources.

 

The Hindi Medium actor responded to them by saying: “you have received confirmation from three sources but not me. Your claim of asking me for confirmation before posting the news is totally wrong. I haven’t received any message like that.”

 

On the work front,  Qamar has confirmed that she will be starring in Sarmad Khoosat’s Kamli, which will mark her return to the silver screen. She was last seen in Hindi Medium, while she won the hearts of many with her portrayal of Mannat in the recently concluded drama serial, Cheekh.

