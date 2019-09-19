Princeton drops GRE test requirement for 14 graduate programmes

There’s some good news for all Pakistani students planning to apply for their postgraduate education at one of the top Ivy League universities in the US! Fourteen graduate departments at Princeton University have dropped the GRE as a requirement for admissions to their master’s and doctoral programmes.

“The continued excellence of graduate education at Princeton depends crucially on our ability to attract talented students from all backgrounds and identities,” said Sarah-Jane Leslie, dean of the Graduate School.

Students can now apply for the department of art and archaeology, classics, comparative literature, ecology and evolutionary biology, English, French and Italian, geosciences, molecular biology, music composition, neuroscience, psychology, religion, Slavic languages and literature, and Spanish and Portuguese without taking the arduous and expensive GRE.

“Studies suggest that GRE scores are not great indicators of graduate school success and underserve students who cannot afford test prep or taking the exam multiple times,” said Zemer Gitai, the Edwin Grant Conklin Professor of Biology and molecular biology’s former director of graduate students. “We thus believe that making the GRE optional could help us attract more students to apply without sacrificing much in our ability to assess student performance.”

He added that the department’s goal is to attract talented students who are passionate about scientific research.

In March, the English department at Cornell University announced that it would no longer require applicants to its PhD programme to submit GRE scores.

Last year, Harvard University’s English department quietly made a similar shift, and it plans to continue to operate without the GRE requirement. Some departments in other humanities fields — such as philosophy at Penn — have dropped GRE requirements.

For decades, the GRE standardized test has been key to admission to US science graduate programmes. It is a nearly four-hour marathon of multiple-choice and written questions that test quantitative, verbal, and writing skills. But, it seems like now the long reign of the GRE may be drawing to a close.

