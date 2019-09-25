Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Entertainment

Pakistani documentary Armed with Faith wins an Emmy

A Pakistani documentary, Armed with Faith, bagged a News & Docs Emmy for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary on Tuesday.

The documentary revolves around the lives of the brave Pakistani men of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Disposal Squad, who face life-threatening circumstances and are armed with something more than courage.

The documentary focuses on the two security personnel Abdur Rehman and Inayatullah and their struggles.

Co-produced by the two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy alongside former journalist Haya Fatima Iqbal, Armed with Faith was nominated in the Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary category.

Filmmakers Asad Faruqi and Geeta Gandbhir have co-directed it. Iqbal was the first to make an announcement on Facebook about it on August 1.

Previously the film was also screened in Vancouver International Film Festival in 2017 as well as at the Atlanta film festival and TRT’s Belgesel Günleri film festival.

TOPICS:
Armed with Faith emmys khyber pakhtunkhwa
 




 


 
 
 
 
 
 
