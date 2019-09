Shehroz Sabzwari posted the video

The celebrity kid is already loved by many. While people are busy drooling over the pictures of Nooreh circulating on the internet, Shehroz Sabzwari posted another adorable video of Nooreh on Monday.In the video, Nooreh teaches her fans how to do warrior makeup using her mother's kit and we can't help adore the way she describes everything.Syra married her teenage sweetheart Shahroz Subzwari, son of the famous television actor Behroz Subzwari, on October 21, 2012. Prior to getting married the two have acted in a drama serial Tanhaiyan: Naye Silsilay. The couple was blessed with Nooreh in 2014.