Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Naimal is Allah’s gift and blessing for Hamza Ali Abbasi

2 hours ago
 

Inseparable newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar have just shared a photo from a dinner date which is giving us major couple goals. 

Khawar often posts pictures that give the couple’s fans a glimpse into their daily lives. Far from extravagant, this couple knows how to make the most of life by finding happiness in little things.

Taking to Instagram, Khawar shared a cute picture of the couple with Abbasi wearing a black kurta and Khawar wearing a graphic tee, jeans and khussas.

Related: Hamza Ali Abbasi shares sun-kissed selfie with wife Naimal Khawar

The Alif actor reshared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote: “You Naimal, you are Allah’s gift and blessing for me.”

The two tied the knot on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a valima reception on August 26 evening.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal Khawar
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
ISPR chief's dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
Ahad expresses his love for Sajal with a heart-melting picture
Ahad expresses his love for Sajal with a heart-melting picture
Dr Abdus Salam’s biopic makes its way to Netflix
Dr Abdus Salam’s biopic makes its way to Netflix
Yasir Hussain praises fiancée for rejecting fairness cream advertisement
Yasir Hussain praises fiancée for rejecting fairness cream advertisement
Germany not giving Kamila Shamsie literary prize for supporting Palestine
Germany not giving Kamila Shamsie literary prize for supporting Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.