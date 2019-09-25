Naimal is Allah’s gift and blessing for Hamza Ali Abbasi

Inseparable newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar have just shared a photo from a dinner date which is giving us major couple goals.

Khawar often posts pictures that give the couple’s fans a glimpse into their daily lives. Far from extravagant, this couple knows how to make the most of life by finding happiness in little things.

Taking to Instagram, Khawar shared a cute picture of the couple with Abbasi wearing a black kurta and Khawar wearing a graphic tee, jeans and khussas.

The Alif actor reshared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote: “You Naimal, you are Allah’s gift and blessing for me.”

The two tied the knot on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a valima reception on August 26 evening.

