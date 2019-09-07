Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat runs into Nick Jonas at the US Open

1 hour ago
 

Actor Mehwish Hayat ran into American singer Nick Jonas at a tennis match in New York and Twitter is all over it.

The Load Wedding star met Jonas at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York where she was attending the men’s semi-final of the US Open.

She shared a picture of herself with Jonas on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a caption, “Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men’s Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal!”

Jonas’ wife, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted attending the US Open a few days ago with her mother.

Twitter reactions on Hayat’s post ranged from excitement and well-wishes for the actor to some insisting on making comparisons between Chopra and Hayat.

Hayat is currently visiting the United States.

Last month, during a ceremony in Norway, where she was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Hayat had pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally”

She had also tweeted about the atrocities in Kashmir, taking to the social media platform to spread awareness of the situation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
