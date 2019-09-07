Mehwish Hayat runs into Nick Jonas at the US Open

Actor Mehwish Hayat ran into American singer Nick Jonas at a tennis match in New York and Twitter is all over it.

The Load Wedding star met Jonas at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York where she was attending the men’s semi-final of the US Open.

She shared a picture of herself with Jonas on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a caption, “Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men’s Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal!”

Jonas’ wife, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted attending the US Open a few days ago with her mother.

Twitter reactions on Hayat’s post ranged from excitement and well-wishes for the actor to some insisting on making comparisons between Chopra and Hayat.

Great Mehwish, good to see you, you are look awsome then Priyanka — Asif Shaikh (@asifshaikhnz) September 7, 2019

You guys look great together @priyankachopra keep an eye — Waqas Khan (@wkbarakzai) September 7, 2019

I hope Priyanka doesn’t photoshop herself into this pic 🤪 — Komal Pervaiz (@PervaizKomal) September 7, 2019

Priyanka ki shikayat bhi laga deti — Neelam Abbasi (@Neelamness) September 7, 2019

That look when you think you’ve chosen the wrong wife. — Năwãzish khan (@Wazza_k007) September 7, 2019

Hayat is currently visiting the United States.

Last month, during a ceremony in Norway, where she was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Hayat had pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally”

She had also tweeted about the atrocities in Kashmir, taking to the social media platform to spread awareness of the situation.

