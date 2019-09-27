Marvel is looking for Pakistani-American actors to play Ms Marvel

Marvel is looking for a Pakistani-American woman between the ages of 16 and 24 to play Ms Marvel.

According to Discussing Film, the studio is going to begin filming its Disney+ show Ms Marvel in September 2020 and casting for the series has just begun. They are likely looking for an unknown actor for the role.

Bisha K Ali will serve as showrunner on the series, she is previously known for her writing work on Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral remake.

Ms Marvel Kamala Khan is Marvel’s first Muslim character to lead her own comic title. Her identity as a Pakistani-American living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way has been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape.

The series was announced during the D23 Expo.

