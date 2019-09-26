Let’s support women with breast cancer, urges Veena Malik

After undergoing successful breast surgery, actor Veena Malik has recently become very vocal about breast care the diseases related to breasts.

“I recently got to know that breast care is real,” Malik told the Independent Urdu. “I would like to send this message to all the beautiful ladies that please take care of yourself and breast cancer is real.”

She said she used to always read about it and hear news about it but ever since she had her fibroadenoma removal surgery, she has realized how important self care is.

She also recently made the day of a woman named Naela, who is being treated for cancer, by going to visit her.

Malik took to Twitter to praise her friend and shared that after her diagnosis, her family abandoned her. She fought the disease alone and is now a cancer survivor.

Related: Veena Malik wants women to take care of their health

My Human Crush for this week is a very special person, one of our fighter from the breast cancer. Meet @ToobaTariq1 , a woman fighting head on all alone , Fighting with the society pressures at the same time.#WednesdayMotivation #BreastCareisReal #BreastCancer #VeenaMalik pic.twitter.com/ietfQbZZNx — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) September 25, 2019

She was abandoned by the closed ones as some thought that meeting her will give them cancer. My friend didn’t back down,didn’t let herself scattered. No words can sum up her how AMAZING she is. #BreastCancer #BreastcareisReal pic.twitter.com/ShNrvzvk7F — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) September 25, 2019

Meet my new friend Naela. She is a breast cancer fighter. An inspiration for everyone; her charm,wit & sophistication leave one in awe. Naela,when told her family & friends was left alone,people called her ‘half-woman’. #BreastCancer #BreastCareisReal pic.twitter.com/LrP0lw9mHs — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) September 25, 2019

“Naela is not alone. There are many women like her, present among us who are fighting breast cancer every single minute of their lives. They are one of us,” Malik wrote on Twitter. “They are our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends. Let’s not leave them alone! Let’s support them and stand shoulder to shoulder with them,” she said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.