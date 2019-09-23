ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa

After a ton of promising teasers, Ehd e Wafa’s first episode had us all hooked for its stellar cast and storyline. However, there was one character that really stood out.

Making his TV debut, Zoro a Thai Golden Retriever gave his best shot in acting and stole the limelight from Osman Khalid Butt, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Wahaj Ali.

But this isn’t Zoro’s first brush with fame. He is already famous on social media for being ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor’s dog and for grabbing numerous awards already.

Well done Zoro!

First winning appearance. pic.twitter.com/HdqYUp8FD2 — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) February 18, 2018

The ISPR chief also posted pictures of the Ehd e Wafa cast and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and wished them good luck for the project.

Before that, he shared his own pictures with the cast. The ISPR chief has said he enjoys Pakistani entertainment shows.

