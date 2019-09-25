Indian promoters pressured to cancel Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shows

After warning Mika Singh and Diljit Dosanjh, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, a film employees’ union, has warned two Indian promoters — Karl Kalra and Nirmal Dhaliwal — to cancel their shows with Pakistani artist Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“We have already given our directive that no Indian artist/singer/dancer/anchor/performer and last but not least, promoter would work with [Pakistani] nationals and [Pakistani] artists in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries,” reads the notice.

“It is, therefore, our humble request to both of you to immediately cancel the above shows to maintain the dignity and honour of your country. You are India, for which you should be proud.”

The notice also mentions that in case the promoters don’t cancel the shows, no Indian artists, singers, dancers, anchors, performers or promoters would ever work with them again.

Related: Indian union doesn’t want singer to perform at Pakistani function

A few days before asking the promoters to cancel their tour with Khan, the organisation had issued a notice to singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Kumar Sanu for performing at an event in USA which was organised by a Pakistani.

Earlier, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh landed in hot water for accepting an invite by a Pakistan national to perform in the US.

Dosanjh was scheduled to perform in the US on September 21 at a show organised by Rehan Siddiqi, who is said to be of Pakistan origin. The federation requested India’s Ministry of External Affairs to cancel the singer’s visa and not let him perform.

The All India Cine Workers Association also banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry after he performed at an event in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.