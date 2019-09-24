Frozen 2 trailer takes the gang on a dangerous adventure

Disney released a new trailer for the “Frozen” sequel on Monday and it looks suitably frosty and packed with adventure.

The first trailer for Frozen II was beautifully animated, but outside of showing that Anna and Elsa’s world was about to get a whole lot bigger, it didn’t give away much in the way of what the movie is about.

The second trailer expanded on that just a bit, revealing we’re going to learn more about where Elsa’s powers came from and what they were meant to be. And yet, any sign of new characters or music are completely absent.

The first trailer for the new movie was released in June, but this new one reveals more of the story. As Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf venture deeper into the enchanted forest, they come across dangers that none of them had anticipated.

Frozen II hits movie theatres November 22.

