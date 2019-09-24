Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Frozen 2 trailer takes the gang on a dangerous adventure

7 hours ago
 

Photo: Disney

Disney released a new trailer for the “Frozen” sequel on Monday and it looks suitably frosty and packed with adventure.

The first trailer for Frozen II was beautifully animated, but outside of showing that Anna and Elsa’s world was about to get a whole lot bigger, it didn’t give away much in the way of what the movie is about.

Related: ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa

The second trailer expanded on that just a bit, revealing we’re going to learn more about where Elsa’s powers came from and what they were meant to be. And yet, any sign of new characters or music are completely absent.

The first trailer for the new movie was released in June, but this new one reveals more of the story. As Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf venture deeper into the enchanted forest, they come across dangers that none of them had anticipated.

Frozen II hits movie theatres November 22.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Disney frozen
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
ISPR chief's dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
Ahad expresses his love for Sajal with a heart-melting picture
Ahad expresses his love for Sajal with a heart-melting picture
Japanese woman falls in love, marries Bahawalpur man
Japanese woman falls in love, marries Bahawalpur man
Adnan Sami fined for purchasing flats in India
Adnan Sami fined for purchasing flats in India
Dr Abdus Salam’s biopic makes its way to Netflix
Dr Abdus Salam’s biopic makes its way to Netflix
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.