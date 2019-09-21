First Lyari Literature Festival kicks off in Karachi

The first-ever Lyari Literature Festival kicked off in Karachi on Saturday at the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University.

The two-day event will feature speakers and experts from various fields that will participate in 23 sessions along with music performances, poetry sessions, theatre performances and book launches.

The topics for the panel discussions on the first day include Lyari and politics, history of Lyari and Karachi, the role of universities in shaping the mind, women’s participation in art, literature and culture, the literature of mother languages in Pakistan and displacement of minorities.

On the second day, panelists will discuss issues such as how fake news affects society and art, artists and institutions. The panelists will also discuss the role of literary, art and social institutions to counter violent extremism, youth political activism, Karachi as a concrete jungle, role of contemporary children’s literature in character building, Lyari and sports.

The topics of women’s contribution to creating a peaceful society and modern trends of Balochi literature have also been included in the first LLF.

Some of the panelists include Sabina Khatri, Dr Wahid Baloch, Dr Akhtar Baloch, Wusatullah Khan, Dr Manzoor Baloch, Gul Hasan Kalmati, Dr Kaleem Ullah Lashari, Dr Riaz Shaikh, Dr Saleem Memon, Dr Uzma Qadri, Seema Maheshwari, Dr Touseef Ahmed, Dr Irfan Aziz, Anjum Parvaiz and Naheed Israr, among many others.

