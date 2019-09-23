Ehd-e-Wafa’s first episode tells the tale of true friends

The wait is finally over, Ehd-e-Wafa is finally here! While teasers of show offered a few glimpses of four friends having the time of their lives as college students, the first episode that aired on Sunday told us more about the group of four boisterous boys breaking the rules of their college and being punished for their mischievous acts.

The first episode of Ehd-e-Wafa was thoroughly entertaining and the best part was the well-rounded introduction for all the characters. It isn’t very often that you feel an instant connection with so many characters.

This first episode also had the most amusing opening scene which set the mood right from the get go.

The SSG was the highlight of this episode and made us realize how desperately we craved a show that focuses on something other than married life and saas-bahu drama!

The four friends are training together in order to become a part of the Special Service Group (SSG) and call themselves the SSG since all their names start with an ‘s’.

Here are some of the best scenes from the first episode that left us wanting more:

The first episode opened with Sheharyar (Ahmed Ali Akbar), Saad (Ahad Raza Mir), Shahzain (Osman Khalid Butt) and Shariq (Wahaj Ali) trying to make their way out of the hostel and being caught in the most hilarious way.

Their bond was established in the very first scene and left people nostalgic for their carefree college days.

The story progressed when the boys were presented before the principal and they come up with an innocent yet clever plan to get out of trouble. Shahzain tells the principal they were escaping the hostel to call Saad’s mother and wish her for her birthday at 12am.

Later it was revealed that Shahzain is the leader of the group and plots revenge against the warden’s son Khursheed. He is the one who comes up with all the crazy plans and everyone else follows his lead.

The chemistry between the friends paired with the way their scenes were written and executed made their friendship come alive on screen. It encapsulated the beauty of youth and carefree college days.

We were also introduced to Rani (Zara Noor Abbas), a character full of life who has been trying very hard to pass her Intermediate exams for the past three years. The teaser told us she will be Shahzain’s love interest. Another character, Dua (Alizeh Shah), was also introduced as a confident girl with a vibrant personality.

The first episode only covered Saad’s family and the boy’s life at the hostel.

Helmed by Saife Hassan, Eh- e-Wafa is written Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame.

Besides the lead characters, the serial features Hajra Yamin and Vaneeza Ahmad as well. The show is being produced in collaboration with the ISPR. Produced by Momina Duraid, the drama aired on HUM TV on September 22.

Make sure to catch the next episode this Sunday at 8pm.

