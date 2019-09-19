Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Dr Abdus Salam’s biopic makes its way to Netflix

3 hours ago
 

After being screened at the South Asian International Film Festival, Chicago South Asian Film Festival and DFW South Asian Film Festival, a documentary based on Pakistan’s first and only Nobel Laureate in Science, Dr Abdus Salam, titled Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate has made its way to Netflix.

The streaming platform will release documentary on October 1.

The trailer for the documentary shows actual footage of Dr Salam receiving his Noble Prize and posing alongside Gustav of Sweden in 1979 as well as him meeting the Pope. Directed by Brooklyn-based film director Anand Kamalakar and produced under the banner of Kailoola Productions, the feature-length documentary revolves around the extraordinary life of the Pakistani physicist.

Dr Salam won the Nobel Prize in 1979 and became the first Pakistani and fourth person from the Subcontinent to achieve this distinction.

In 2018, the documentary won Best Documentary Feature at the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal.

