‘Don’t wait for expensive equipment, just start with your phone’

Always value feedback, but do what your heart says.

This is stand-up comedian Junaid Akram’s advise to emerging vloggers.

The man behind Khalli Karao spoke to SAMAA Digital about the struggles of being a comedian, the success and failure of stand-up comedy in Pakistan and his future aspirations and dreams.

From waiting tables during his early life to getting a job in the UAE and then losing his house, car, job and all other luxuries of life, Akram says he has seen it all.

The vlogger and YouTuber says he started his career as a part-time job while working in the UAE. He then started making YouTube videos to gain a larger audience.

“After two years, there was a major crunch in my life, I lost my job, house and everything else,” said Akram. “For a few weeks, I had no job and used to feel like a loser when I used to open LinkedIn and see my friends achieving milestones,” he said.

He remarked that the response on his videos on Facebook was the only thing that kept him going.

Akram revealed that he used to make videos inside his car on any topic and uploaded it through the free WiFi of any nearby restaurant. “There came a point when I realized that I can make a living out of YouTube. It was then only that I left my job,” said Akram.

He said his perspective and believe in life is that he should be making enough money to get the month going, unlike others who aim to get property and plots in different areas. “I never used to pray that I want a luxurious car or loads of money, I used to pray that Allah makes me a channel to do good for others,” said Akram.

For the emerging vloggers, Akram had a few suggestions. “My advice for vloggers would be to just go for it and don’t stop!” he said, adding that one doesn’t need to be shy or think about others.

“Everyone needs to cross the ‘log kia kahay’ line and then they will be at peace,” he said, advising vloggers to get know their audience and make changes accordingly. “It good to take feedback in the start, however, later just do what you want and what your heart says,” said Akram.

Don’t wait for things to happen or wait for an expensive drone and camera, just start with your phone and take a leap of faith, he said.

You can watch his full interview below.



