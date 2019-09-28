Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Entertainment

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share pictures from daughter’s aqiqa

2 hours ago
 

Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb have finally shared pictures of their daughter Amal Muneeb’s aqiqa.

Taking to Instagram account, the proud parents shared pictures with their daughter.

Photo: Studio86/ Instagram

Photo: Studio86/ Instagram

Photo: Studio86/ Instagram

An aqiqa is the Islamic tradition of sacrificing an animal on the occasion of a child’s birth and distributing the meat to the poor.

Aiman and Muneeb were blessed with a baby girl on August 30. Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal.

Wishes started pouring in for the couple from both fans and celebrities. Muneeb took to Instagram to say the feeling of becoming a dad is indescribable. He also shared a picture of him holding his baby for the first time.

Earlier, Khan celebrated her baby shower on August 6 with friends and family.

AIman Khan Amal Muneeb Muneeb Butt
 
