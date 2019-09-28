Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share pictures from daughter’s aqiqa

Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb have finally shared pictures of their daughter Amal Muneeb’s aqiqa.

Taking to Instagram account, the proud parents shared pictures with their daughter.

An aqiqa is the Islamic tradition of sacrificing an animal on the occasion of a child’s birth and distributing the meat to the poor.

Aiman and Muneeb were blessed with a baby girl on August 30. Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal.

Wishes started pouring in for the couple from both fans and celebrities. Muneeb took to Instagram to say the feeling of becoming a dad is indescribable. He also shared a picture of him holding his baby for the first time.

Earlier, Khan celebrated her baby shower on August 6 with friends and family.

