Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ahmed Ali Akbar wins international award for Laal Kabootar

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Official Poster

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has bagged the Best Actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his performance in the critically acclaimed Laal Kabootar.

He shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

Karachi-based crime thriller Laal Kabootar was also selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards 2020. The Academy will choose the final nominees for all award categories in December.

Related: ‘Laal Kabootar’ to represent Pakistan at the Oscars

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by the critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March this year.

Ahmed can be currently seen on the small screen in much-hyped drama series Ehd e Wafa. The drama has star-studded cast including Akbar, Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt and Wahaj Ali.

Baaji and Laal Kabootar both made it to this year’s DC South Asian Film Festival. It is one of the most celebrated film events on DC’s cultural calendar, showcasing the best in alternative cinema from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ahmed Ali Akbar Laal Kabootar
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
ISPR chief's dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
Ahad expresses his love for Sajal with a heart-melting picture
Ahad expresses his love for Sajal with a heart-melting picture
Dr Abdus Salam’s biopic makes its way to Netflix
Dr Abdus Salam’s biopic makes its way to Netflix
Yasir Hussain praises fiancée for rejecting fairness cream advertisement
Yasir Hussain praises fiancée for rejecting fairness cream advertisement
Germany not giving Kamila Shamsie literary prize for supporting Palestine
Germany not giving Kamila Shamsie literary prize for supporting Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.