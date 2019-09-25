Ahmed Ali Akbar wins international award for Laal Kabootar

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar has bagged the Best Actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his performance in the critically acclaimed Laal Kabootar.

He shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

Karachi-based crime thriller Laal Kabootar was also selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards 2020. The Academy will choose the final nominees for all award categories in December.

Directed by Kamal Khan, the film received rave reviews by the critics and was also praised by the masses when released in March this year.

Ahmed can be currently seen on the small screen in much-hyped drama series Ehd e Wafa. The drama has star-studded cast including Akbar, Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt and Wahaj Ali.

Baaji and Laal Kabootar both made it to this year’s DC South Asian Film Festival. It is one of the most celebrated film events on DC’s cultural calendar, showcasing the best in alternative cinema from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

