Entertainment

Ahad expresses his love for Sajal with a heart-melting picture

1 hour ago
 

Lovebirds Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have always been very reserved about their relationship.

However, Ahad shocked fans by uploading an adorable picture with Sajal.

“Some relationships are made for each other,” he wrote as a caption on Instagram.

The duo is expected to appear in a feature film next year. The first look of Hum Plus Tum and leaked pictures of the film have been making rounds on social media.

The actors, however, have not confirmed the news yet.

The couple got engaged in June.

Their onscreen chemistry in drama serials Yakeen Ka Safar and Aaangan were appreciated by fans.

Ahad Raza Mir Pakistani celebrities Sajal Aly
 
