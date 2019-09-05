Abid Ali’s wife wants people to stop sharing fake news

She reveals that the actor is in critical condition

She appealed to everyone to pray for her husband's health, adding that he is in hospital under constant supervision.“Two days ago, there were reports of Abid’s death on the television and social media which caused severe pain to his family," she said. "I urge everyone to kindly crosscheck any such news as it can cause a severe mental disturbance,” she added.Earlier, Pakistani actor and model Iman Aly, and her sister Rahma Ali had lashed out at people for spreading rumours about their father’s death.Iman took to her Instagram on Wednesday to clarify that Abid Ali is alive and the whole family is praying for him. She slammed news outlets, social media, and bloggers for spreading fake news of his death.“Our family has been through turmoil all in the name of breaking news. I hope such bloggers are brought to justice in the public eye,” wrote Iman.Abid Ali was admitted to Karachi’s Liaquat Hospital on Monday after being diagnosed with liver disease. His daughters took to social media to request fans to pray for him. Iman shared a family picture and wrote “Please pray for papa’s health.Rahma also shared that her father had been “extremely” unwell for the last two months. She requested her followers to pray for her father’s health and recovery.Born in Quetta, Abid Ali is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. He has three daughters.He was recently seen in the film Heer Maan Ja, alongside Ali Rehman Khan and Hareem Farooq.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram