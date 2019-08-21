Zoo Play hopes to teach children about loving animals

A new play for children in Karachi hopes to teach children about loving animals, planting more trees and taking care of the environment.

Zoo Play is a sequel of 2017’s Tarzan.

“With this play, we want children to develop an interest in the animal kingdom. We want them to know that animals aren’t as harmful as we are told,” said Rauf Afridi, the show’s director. “The government is focusing on the plantation of trees with its many drives and we want children to know more about the environment.”

He said that they have often noticed that children get really involved in theatre performances. “There are so many times when a show’s villain runs away and the hero comes on the stage and asks where he went, and the children in the audience often whisper and tell him.”

The show also has supernatural elements to it. The show’s villain is accompanied by a jinn and witch too, the director said.

When asked about the response children’s plays get, Afridi said that they tend to do really well. “We had planned 16 shows of one of our previous runs but we had to extend them to 40 because so many people came to watch them.”

For Zoo Play, the producers have planned morning shows for school children. The play can be viewed from August 26 to September 1 at the National Academy of the Performing Arts in Karachi.

Arshad Mahmud, who is affiliated with NAPA, said that it is extremely necessary to stage plays for children. “We want young people to become interested in theatre.”

NAPA is among the very institutes that support performing arts, said Art Director Zain Ahmed. “We have enough graduates now and many of our alumni are directing plays.”

