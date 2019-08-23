Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

The ‘right’ way to find love

13 mins ago
 

Photo: Hamza Ali Abbasi/Facebook

Pakistani actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is marrying Anaa star Naimal Khawar this weekend, has shared yet another long, philosophical note on his Twitter handle and Facebook.

This time, he tells us the ‘right’ way to find love.

Abbasi confirmed on August 21 that he is tying the knot with the Anaa star.

Prior to his announcement, a wedding card circulated on social media and stated that the two are getting married on Sunday, August 25. Their valima reception will be held the next day.

Abbasi took to Twitter on Wednesday to say: “Yup, it’s true.”

Abbasi, who recently returned from Hajj, expressed “massive respect” for his wife-to-be for being okay with a bald groom.

Related: Hamza and Naimal’s wedding celebrations begin with a colourful mayun

He shared a long, emotional note on his Twitter handle, describing the circumstances leading him to propose to Khawar and people were not happy. Many social media users bashed Abbasi for his ‘flawed’ concept of marriage.

In his recent post, Abbasi says there are two ways to find love: the ‘popular gora culture or Allah’s way’.

He gives his opinion on both and provides reasons for choosing a ‘religious’ way of finding a life partner.

He also explains the definition of platonic love. “Platonic relationship means love or affection in a bond without any sexual element in it,” Abbasi wrote.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hamza Ali Abbasi Naimal Khawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar, marriage, mayun, Facebook, Twitter, love, platonic, Pakistani actor
 
MOST READ
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer's mehndi
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
Humayun Saeed, Imran Ashraf bag best actor awards in London
Humayun Saeed, Imran Ashraf bag best actor awards in London
Saboor Aly posts heartwarming birthday message for her late mother
Saboor Aly posts heartwarming birthday message for her late mother
Soul Brothers: A Facebook group for men to discuss problems
Soul Brothers: A Facebook group for men to discuss problems
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.