Pakistani actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is marrying Anaa star Naimal Khawar this weekend, has shared yet another long, philosophical note on his Twitter handle and Facebook.

This time, he tells us the ‘right’ way to find love.

Aik aur lamba paragraph! 😂… Mera accnt, Meri marzi 😘 pic.twitter.com/G3PKRRC2M1 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 23, 2019

Abbasi confirmed on August 21 that he is tying the knot with the Anaa star.

Prior to his announcement, a wedding card circulated on social media and stated that the two are getting married on Sunday, August 25. Their valima reception will be held the next day.

Abbasi took to Twitter on Wednesday to say: “Yup, it’s true.”

Abbasi, who recently returned from Hajj, expressed “massive respect” for his wife-to-be for being okay with a bald groom.

He shared a long, emotional note on his Twitter handle, describing the circumstances leading him to propose to Khawar and people were not happy. Many social media users bashed Abbasi for his ‘flawed’ concept of marriage.

In his recent post, Abbasi says there are two ways to find love: the ‘popular gora culture or Allah’s way’.

He gives his opinion on both and provides reasons for choosing a ‘religious’ way of finding a life partner.

He also explains the definition of platonic love. “Platonic relationship means love or affection in a bond without any sexual element in it,” Abbasi wrote.

