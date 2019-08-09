The Buzzing Beez: coffee for parents, play for kids

Imagine a café where parents can enjoy a good meal and children can play and learn. This is the idea behind The Buzzing Beez, a newly opened play café in Karachi’s DHA.

The brains behind the café, Junaid, Nadir and Ayesha, wanted to do something never seen before in the city.

Junaid, who lived in London for 17 years, said he wanted his daughters to grow up in Pakistan.

Ayesha and Nadir, a married couple, shifted to Pakistan from Australia. “We used to take our sons to play cafés in Sydney, where we got the inspiration to start a similar venture in Pakistan,” Nadir told SAMAA TV on its morning show Naya Din on Friday.

“There are limited options in Karachi,” Ayesha explained. “We wanted someplace where parents can spend their leisure time and children can play in the soft area.”

Ayesha said they have received an incredible response since their opening. “We are trying our best to satisfy customers by keeping the café exceptionally clean and hiring a supportive and friendly staff,” she added.

The play café is a combination of education and entertainment, something which the owners describe as ‘educainment’. They are currently targeting children between the age of two and seven.

“Our vision is a learning-based platform for children based on STEM learning. We want children to learn about robotics, arts and craft, yoga, music, dance,” Nadir said.

The café also has a creative wall and a LEGO area, which the owners claim is not available in others cafes in Karachi.

