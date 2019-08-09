Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

The Buzzing Beez: coffee for parents, play for kids

55 mins ago
 

Imagine a café where parents can enjoy a good meal and children can play and learn. This is the idea behind The Buzzing Beez, a newly opened play café in Karachi’s DHA.

The brains behind the café, Junaid, Nadir and Ayesha, wanted to do something never seen before in the city.

Junaid, who lived in London for 17 years, said he wanted his daughters to grow up in Pakistan.

Ayesha and Nadir, a married couple, shifted to Pakistan from Australia. “We used to take our sons to play cafés in Sydney, where we got the inspiration to start a similar venture in Pakistan,” Nadir told SAMAA TV on its morning show Naya Din on Friday.

“There are limited options in Karachi,” Ayesha explained. “We wanted someplace where parents can spend their leisure time and children can play in the soft area.”

Ayesha said they have received an incredible response since their opening. “We are trying our best to satisfy customers by keeping the café exceptionally clean and hiring a supportive and friendly staff,” she added.

The play café is a combination of education and entertainment, something which the owners describe as ‘educainment’. They are currently targeting children between the age of two and seven.

“Our vision is a learning-based platform for children based on STEM learning. We want children to learn about robotics, arts and craft, yoga, music, dance,” Nadir said.

The café also has a creative wall and a LEGO area, which the owners claim is not available in others cafes in Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Karachi play cafe
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
play cafe, Karachi, Buzzing Beez, children, adults, parents, play, Khi, cafe, coffee place, restaurant, education, learning space
 
MOST READ
Hocane sisters in hot water after comments on mental health
Hocane sisters in hot water after comments on mental health
Let your children pursue their dreams, Maya Ali urges parents
Let your children pursue their dreams, Maya Ali urges parents
Internet drools over Pakistani chef’s fusion cuisine and good looks
Internet drools over Pakistani chef’s fusion cuisine and good looks
New poster for Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2 released
New poster for Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent 2 released
The Buzzing Beez: coffee for parents, play for kids
The Buzzing Beez: coffee for parents, play for kids
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.