Soul Brothers: A Facebook group for men to discuss problems

2 hours ago
 
The group has 31,000 members



Did you know there's a group on Facebook where Pakistani men can openly discuss their issues without being judged? Yes, there is.

The group named Soul Brothers was created three years ago, said Danish Javed, a volunteer with the group, on Tuesday.

“We didn't have such a group where only men could talk and discuss their issues,” he said, adding that it isn’t against anyone.

Javed said the group members discuss various social issues, including psychological problems. “They talk about everything and anything,” he said on SAMAA TV show 'Naya Din'.

“The group has a segment called ‘the guy talk’,” said another volunteer Noman Saeed Khan on the show.

He said that every month a speaker shares issues being faced by men, including religious and child custody problems.

The group is also working on suicide awareness, Khan said. It has helped five couples marry and two of its members were offered jobs after they shared their stories, he said.

“We have 31,000 members and hundreds of requests are pending,” Khan added.

