Saboor Aly posts heartwarming birthday message for her late mother

Actor Saboor Aly has penned down her feelings about her late mother on her birthday.

“It’s your birthday, you’re forever in my heart, for all you were to me in life and all the joy you brought,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Your memory is with me in every single thought, the pain I felt at losing you will never go away, but knowing that you’re in my heart helps me through each day,” she added.

On Mothers Day, the Bhool actor posted a picture of her mother with an emotional caption that said “When the entire world is celebrating Mothers Day, here I am missing the only person who mattered.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.