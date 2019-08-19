Monday, August 19, 2019 | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LifeandStyle
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
Samaa Digital
8 mins ago
Yasir Nawaz shared a picture of their vacation
TV host Nida Yasir is enjoying a sunny vacation in Greece with husband Yasir Nawaz.
The couple had a fan moment with Turkish chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae, who is famous for his iconic style of sprinkling salt on steaks.
Nida posted a number of pictures from their holiday on the hip Greek island of Mykonos.
[caption id="attachment_1828607" align="alignnone" width="622"]
Photo: Instagram/NidaYasir[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1828602" align="alignnone" width="960"]
Photo: Instagram/NidaYasir[/caption]
Nida can be seen wearing a denim jumpsuit with an off-shoulder top, which she paired with hot pink earrings, sunglasses and a hat.
Nida Yasir
Salt Bae
