New poster for Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent 2 released

Walt Disney Studios has dropped a new poster for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the upcoming sequel to 2014’s Maleficent.

Leading star Angelina Jolie looms large in the poster, her vivid features and attire popping out against a white background. It also features a castle in the background. The rest of the film’s cast can be spotted residing in Jolie’s wings.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil revolves around the Sleeping Beauty villain. The film will pick up a few years after the events of Maleficent, as the horned fairy joins forces with Princess Aurora in protecting the magical lands. The film will explore their complex relationship.

The full cast also includes Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Robert Lindsay, Harris Dickinson, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres on October 18.

