Tuesday, August 6, 2019  | 4 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

New poster for Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent 2 released

19 mins ago
 

Photo: Screengrab

Walt Disney Studios has dropped a new poster for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the upcoming sequel to 2014’s Maleficent.

Leading star Angelina Jolie looms large in the poster, her vivid features and attire popping out against a white background. It also features a castle in the background. The rest of the film’s cast can be spotted residing in Jolie’s wings.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil revolves around the Sleeping Beauty villain. The film will pick up a few years after the events of Maleficent, as the horned fairy joins forces with Princess Aurora in protecting the magical lands. The film will explore their complex relationship.

The full cast also includes Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Robert Lindsay, Harris Dickinson, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres on October 18.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
angelina jolie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Let your children pursue their dreams, Maya Ali urges parents
Let your children pursue their dreams, Maya Ali urges parents
Internet drools over Pakistani chef’s fusion cuisine and good looks
Internet drools over Pakistani chef’s fusion cuisine and good looks
In a first, Miss Venezuela ditches contestants' measurements
In a first, Miss Venezuela ditches contestants’ measurements
New poster for Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2 released
New poster for Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent 2 released
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.