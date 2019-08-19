Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi

35 mins ago
 
Many celebrities attended the wedding event



Celebrity makeup artist Babar Zaheer got married over the weekend and his wedding was a star-studded event.

Actor Mahira Khan, dressed in a black shalwar kameez, dazzled the crowd with her dance moves. Khan is best friends with Zaheer and got emotional at his wedding.

The wedding was attended by Hania Aamir, Salman Shaikh, and Hira Mani.



 

Zaheer wore a dull gold sherwani at the wedding event.

