Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi

Many celebrities attended the wedding event

Actor Mahira Khan, dressed in a black shalwar kameez, dazzled the crowd with her dance moves. Khan is best friends with Zaheer and got emotional at his wedding.The wedding was attended by Hania Aamir, Salman Shaikh, and Hira Mani.Zaheer wore a dull gold sherwani at the wedding event.