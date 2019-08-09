Lego releases ‘Central Perk’ set to celebrate Friends 25th anniversary

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe and Gunther will all be there for you thanks to a brand new collectable LEGO set being released.

LEGO is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit sitcom Friends with a recreation of the infamous Central Perk cafe studio so that fans can now build their own Central Perk coffee shop.

The mini-figures include Ross’s brick-built keyboard, Rachel’s tray and coffee cup, Monica’s muffin, Joey’s pizza box, pizza slice and “man bag,” Chandler’s laptop, Phoebe’s guitar and Gunther’s broom. The set is framed by a pair of TV lights, a meta reminder that the set is based on a television show.

The Friends LEGO set is made up of 1,070 individual pieces, promising brick-to-brick fun for anyone.

The set becomes available in LEGO stores nationwide and online September 1.

