Humayun Saeed, Imran Ashraf bag best actor awards in London

Actors Imran Ashraf and Humayun Saeed bagged the best actor awards at the 10th Pakistan Achievement Awards, held on Sunday in London. Ashraf got the award for Best Actor of the Year in a Drama while Saeed got the Best Actor of the Year for Film.

Ashraf was honoured for his critically-acclaimed performance in drama Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, in which he played the character of Bhola – a person with cognitive impairment.

Saeed won the award for his performance in film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, which also bagged the title of Best Film Of The Year.

The actors shared the screen in drama Dil Lagi. Saeed, in an Instagram post from June, appreciated Ashraf’s acting skills.

“So proud, happy and impressed with Imran’s performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. He absolutely nailed it! Having worked with him in Dil Lagi, I knew what an immensely talented actor he was; so thrilled to see him rise!” Saeed wrote.

Some of the other awards given were to Faryal Makhdoom for International Pakistani Fashion Icon, Iqrarul Hassan’s Sar E Aam for Best TV Show and Waseem Badami for Best Ramadan Transmission Host.

