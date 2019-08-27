This eight-year-old rapper from Karachi is winning hearts

He has more than 7,000 views on YouTube

Eight-year-old Waqas Baloch is known by his rapper name, 'Thou$and'. The name was given to him by his brother Asif Balli, who is the lead singer in their band.The child started to rap at the age of five and is following the steps of his brother."I have learned a lot from my brother," Baloch said on SAMAA TVs morning show Naya Din on Tuesday. Talking about his songwriting, he said, "I listen to the beat and then write on it".Balli said he wanted to follow his passion for music, which made him form the band. "I decided to include my little brother in the band because I saw his potential." "Waqas is a quick learner and he has even skipped two classes in school to learn rap," Balli said.The brothers are fans of Bohemia and love his Punjabi rap. They said that they mostly listen to desi rappers, because they have a hard time understanding English rap.They, however, have faced many financial problems. "We don't get paid for many months at times," Hali said.A director is sponsoring the band and has also helped them upload their latest video on YouTube, which have gained more than 7,000 views.