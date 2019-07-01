Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Hussain doesn’t think Mahira Khan can act

1 hour ago
 

Actor Yasir Hussain, who often remains in the news less for his career and more for his controversial statements, is making headlines again. This time, it because of his comments on Mahira Khan’s acting skills.

The actor managed to spark massive outrage once again after his Instagram story had a degrading comment about Khan.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked to pick between Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan to which he stated: “Obviously Iqra..Mahira agar acting seekh len toh Mahira [Obviously Iqra..If Mahira learns how to act, then Mahira].

Related:  Hania Aamir slams Yasir Hussain for his ‘inappropriate joke’

Hussain has since deleted his comment after receiving backlash from his fans.

Earlier, his statement about Hania Aamir got him in hot water with his fans. He had mocked Aamir over her skin insecurities.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Iqra Aziz Mahira Khan Yasir Hussain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University
Avengers: Endgame unveils new poster ahead of re-release
Avengers: Endgame unveils new poster ahead of re-release
Meet the man behind the 'disappointed cricket fan' meme
Meet the man behind the ‘disappointed cricket fan’ meme
Veteran actor Zaheen Tahira hospitalised
Veteran actor Zaheen Tahira hospitalised
Ranveer Singh should be scared of Brock Lesnar: Paul Heyman
Ranveer Singh should be scared of Brock Lesnar: Paul Heyman
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.