Yasir Hussain doesn’t think Mahira Khan can act

Actor Yasir Hussain, who often remains in the news less for his career and more for his controversial statements, is making headlines again. This time, it because of his comments on Mahira Khan’s acting skills.

The actor managed to spark massive outrage once again after his Instagram story had a degrading comment about Khan.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked to pick between Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan to which he stated: “Obviously Iqra..Mahira agar acting seekh len toh Mahira [Obviously Iqra..If Mahira learns how to act, then Mahira].

Hussain has since deleted his comment after receiving backlash from his fans.

Earlier, his statement about Hania Aamir got him in hot water with his fans. He had mocked Aamir over her skin insecurities.

