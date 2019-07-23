This brother-sister duo just travelled across Pakistan on a motorcycle

From a dictatorial monopoly over the remote control to fighting over the last bite of the food, our siblings have seen us in the most inchoate form. They’ve been both our best friends as well as our worst enemies. But in the end, siblings are people you know will always be your pillar of strength.

However, as we grow up and take our individual paths in life, we often end up drifting apart from our siblings. This summer, a brother and sister decided to reconnect during a road trip across Pakistan.

These siblings from Karachi, Noor Zaman Khan and his younger sister Kanza, have just completed their 18-day ‘tour de Pakistan’ on a Chinese CD-70 motorcycle.

“We started from Karachi and made stops in Sukkur, Multan, Lahore, Swabi, Upper Dir and the last stop was Booni,” said Khan on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya din on Tuesday. They used to take breaks after every one hour for at least 20 minutes during their trip.

“Since it was too hot, so we had to make frequents stop for water,” said Kanza.

The siblings added that they took the Shandur route for their trip (and not the Babusar route) because they wanted a longer trip. They added that they faced no difficulties during the journey, except for the fact that the motorcycle’s tyre went flat three times in the last two days of their trip.

“After we completed a 4,500 kilometre on a motorcycle in 16 days, we decided to take a train from Rawalpindi to Karachi,” said Khan. “Our tour covered four places such Shandur top, Babusar top, Deosai top and Khunjerab top.”

The whole trip was covered in 125 litres of petrol.

