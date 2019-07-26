Shamoon Abbasi talks about ex-wife and ‘good friend’ Humaima Mallick

After Fatema Sohail opened up about the years of abuse her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider put her through, many women were inspired to share their experiences.

On Thursday, actor Humaima Mallick posted a series of Instagram stories, in which she spoke about the abuse she faced during her first marriage to actor Shamoon Abbasi.

Abbasi, in response, posted on his Facebook about their relationship. He said they have been good friends since their divorce and have mutual respect for each other.

He said it has been five years since their divorce and that their marriage lasted for just three years.

In his detailed post, he spoke about their friendly relationship and how Mallick had recently approached him to do a film together. “It is a domestic matter and should be dealt with care,” he wrote, adding that highlighting such issues on social media puts both parties in a bad position.

He concluded by clarifying that his post was not meant to start a social media fight or comparison and that he doesn’t want to hear any negative comments about Mallick.

Mallick wrote in her post that she wasn’t able to share her “screaming wounds” with her family, and how although it has been years, “all those years and the pain filled days and night” still haunt her.

She went on to say that she is ashamed of herself for not doing anything following two separate abusive relationships, and how she is not scared anymore and is more ashamed of silence.

