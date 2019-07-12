Pooja Batra secretly marries Nawab Shah: report

Indian actor Pooja Batra has secretly tied the knot with fellow actor Nawab Shah, Hindustan Times reported Friday.

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai and will soon register their marriage, the report said.

This is Batra’s second marriage. She was reportedly married to Dr Sonu S Alhuwalia from 2002 to 2010.

Batra has appeared in many Bollywood hits, including Viraasat, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Nayak.

Her husband, Shah, played the villain in many films, including Don 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai.

