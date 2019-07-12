Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pooja Batra secretly marries Nawab Shah: report

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Pooja Batra – Twitter

Indian actor Pooja Batra has secretly tied the knot with fellow actor Nawab Shah, Hindustan Times reported Friday.

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai and will soon register their marriage, the report said.

This is Batra’s second marriage. She was reportedly married to Dr Sonu S Alhuwalia from 2002 to 2010.

Batra has appeared in many Bollywood hits, including Viraasat, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Nayak.

Her husband, Shah, played the villain in many films, including Don 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Pooja Batra
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pooja Batra, Nawab Shah, Hindustan TImes
 
MOST READ
Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira passes away
Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira passes away
Iqra Aziz opens up about cyberbullying in Instagram post
Iqra Aziz opens up about cyberbullying in Instagram post
Pulling pranks might land you in a Lahore jail
Pulling pranks might land you in a Lahore jail
Is Jasprit Bumrah in a relationship with Anupama Parameswaran?
Is Jasprit Bumrah in a relationship with Anupama Parameswaran?
Pooja Batra secretly marries Nawab Shah: report
Pooja Batra secretly marries Nawab Shah: report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.